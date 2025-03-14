Cusat budget 2025-26: Strengthening academia-industry ties with major allocations

KOCHI: Sending a clear signal that strengthening academia-industry ties would be its primary focus in the 2025-26 fiscal, the Cochin University of Science and Technology announced several projects towards achieving the goal in its budget on Thursday.

Syndicate standing committee convener K K Krishnakumar presented the budget, which expects expenditure of Rs 461.78 crore, at the Syndicate meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor M Junaid Bushiri. Among other allocations, the budget has also earmarked Rs 5 lakh for providing accident insurance to all students.

Major allocations

Rs 5 lakh for infrastructure development of Industry Sponsored Research Programme, which will be launched to promote academia-industry ties.

Rs 10 lakh for skill development of young students

Rs 50 lakh for modernising exam systems and academic programmes

Rs 25 lakh for accreditation and ranking activities

Rs 20 lakh for Cusat Research Support Network System

Rs 16 lakh for Campus Radio

Rs 4.7 crore for infrastructure development activities on campus

Rs 50 lakh for innovative courses and restructuring of existing courses

Rs 50 lakh for upgrading Hybrid High-Performance Computing System in the data centre set up at CIRM, CUSAT with KIIFB funding of Rs 26 crore

Rs 20 lakh for technological development and research in hydrogen, electric vehicles, weather forecasting, fuel cells, solar cells, semiconductors, marine resource management, AI, machine learning and intellectual property

Rs 60 lakh for setting up semiconductor device fabrication training centre on campus

Rs 5 lakh for setting up science museum.

Rs 1 crore for students’ internship scheme