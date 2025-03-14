Goshree residents breathe easy as 14 direct bus services to city flagged off

KOCHI: Putting an end to the long wait of Vypeen residents for direct bus services to the city, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Thursday flagged off 10 KSRTC and four private buses which will conduct direct services from the Goshree islands to various destinations in Kochi.

“As many as 10 KSRTC buses will conduct 28 trips to destinations like Kakkanad, Vyttila, Fort Kochi and Kalamassery Medical College. If the services are profitable, we’ll increase the number of KSRTC buses conducting direct services to 25,” the minister said at a function to launch the services.

The Goshree bridges connecting the mainland to the surrounding islands were built nearly two decades ago, but a decision on private buses from the region conducting direct services in the city seemed far-fetched--till now.

Only recently, a couple of KSRTC buses operated on a trial basis. All other buses used to terminate services at High Court, requiring commuters to board other buses or depend on other modes of transport to reach their destinations in the city.

“The long-cherished dream of the islanders has come true. We’ve been after this for the last over three years. There were several technical and legal issues. So far, the buses operated under the ‘mofussil’ category, which is issued for services in rural areas. It required a change in existing rules and government orders for the direct bus services to become a reality.

Also, there were concerns over the buses adding to traffic-congestion woes. All these resulted in a long delay in allowing direct bus services. The transport department issued the final notification in November 2023 and the permit-allocation process is now complete,” said Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan.