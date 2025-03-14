It's shakalaka blue bloom @ 'Kumbalangi Nights'

It is that time of year when glittering blues make the waters off Kochi’s coastal villages shimmer under the dark cloak of night.

The ripples off areas such as Kumbalangi, Chellanam and Puthuvype exude an ethereal charm. For common eyes, it’s nothing short of magic.

Visitors from far and wide have been heading to Kumbalangi, where aquatic microorganisms sprinkle their radiant sorcery. The vibe is almost like Munnar when blanketed by neelakurinji bloom season.

“All thanks to the film Kumbalangi Nights,” laughs Midon P G, who runs Luminescence Water Sports in Kumbalangi.

“Before that, foreign tourists who came to Kumbalangi used to enjoy this phenomenon — bioluminescence, or 'kavaru' in local parlance. They would play in our waters, enjoy the nights here, take photos, and experience the facilities. But locals and those from outside these areas came to know about kavaru through the film and subsequent social media buzz.”

Since 2019, after the film’s release, Kumbalangi has indeed seen an exponential rise in visitors during the summer kavaru season. “It’s mainly night tourism,” says Midon.