Kochi on high alert as drug gangs target children with spiked sweets

KOCHI: Despite widespread operations to curb the trafficking and use of narcotics by law-enforcement agencies, there is growing concern over drug gangs targeting children with chocolates, sweets, and beverages laced with narcotics.
There have been reports of gang members stalking schoolchildren—including girls with romantic advances— at strategic locations including bus stands and other waiting areas, to carry out their operations.
Moreover, these gangs target students who walk, cycle, or use public transport, employing them as unwitting cover for their illegal activities. The gravity of the issue came to light after a four-year-old boy in Manarcad, Kottayam, reportedly consumed chocolate spiked with intoxicants at his school.
A voice message that the secretary of a residents’ association in Kochi posted on the WhatsApp group of her apartment complex detailed another incident involving a sixth-grade student from the apartment. The boy, who was on his way to school on his bicycle, noticed two young men in T-shirts following him on a motorcycle near SRM Road.
Moments later, as the boy was making his way through a less-crowded area, the duo overtook him and waved him down with a friendly gesture. They then offered him a chocolate.
The boy, however, refused it, saying his parents have warned him against accepting anything from strangers. “Instead of ignoring the incident, he reported it to his teachers and parents, which brought the matter to our attention. Now, we are on high alert and working together to identify those individuals,” the secretary said.
Responding to rising concerns, Kochi police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said that some cases of student involvement in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act violations have been reported, but no incident of gangs targeting children using spiked sweets have come to light in the city.
“We take the issue of drug use among children very seriously and are actively monitoring and curbing such activities. If evidence emerges of drug gangs using food items to lure children, strict action will be taken,” he said.
A K Abdul Salam, assistant commissioner of Kochi city narcotic cell, said that there have been no reports of chocolates, sweets or beverages laced with narcotics doing the rounds within city limits. “Though we have identified rare instances of students being involved in drug-related offences, we remain vigilant and continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.
He emphasised the role of school protection groups (SPGs), comprising students, police officers, parents, teachers, and school authorities, in running awareness programmes against drug use among students.
Meanwhile, Ernakulam Rural police are monitoring the situation through regular inspections and awareness initiatives, including ‘Urappu@School,’ a programme focused on ensuring student safety and anti-drug campaigns in schools.