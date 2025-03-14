Kochi on high alert as drug gangs target children with spiked sweets

KOCHI: Despite widespread operations to curb the trafficking and use of narcotics by law-enforcement agencies, there is growing concern over drug gangs targeting children with chocolates, sweets, and beverages laced with narcotics.

There have been reports of gang members stalking schoolchildren—including girls with romantic advances— at strategic locations including bus stands and other waiting areas, to carry out their operations.

Moreover, these gangs target students who walk, cycle, or use public transport, employing them as unwitting cover for their illegal activities. The gravity of the issue came to light after a four-year-old boy in Manarcad, Kottayam, reportedly consumed chocolate spiked with intoxicants at his school.

A voice message that the secretary of a residents’ association in Kochi posted on the WhatsApp group of her apartment complex detailed another incident involving a sixth-grade student from the apartment. The boy, who was on his way to school on his bicycle, noticed two young men in T-shirts following him on a motorcycle near SRM Road.

Moments later, as the boy was making his way through a less-crowded area, the duo overtook him and waved him down with a friendly gesture. They then offered him a chocolate.

The boy, however, refused it, saying his parents have warned him against accepting anything from strangers. “Instead of ignoring the incident, he reported it to his teachers and parents, which brought the matter to our attention. Now, we are on high alert and working together to identify those individuals,” the secretary said.

Responding to rising concerns, Kochi police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said that some cases of student involvement in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act violations have been reported, but no incident of gangs targeting children using spiked sweets have come to light in the city.