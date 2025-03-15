Kerala police arrest two former students in ganja seizure at polytechnic hostel

KOCHI: The Kerala police on Saturday arrested two more persons in connection with the seizure of two kilograms of ganja and the arrest of three students following a raid at the men's hostel of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery here.

According to the police, the arrested persons, Ashique and Sharil, are former students of the institution and are suspected of supplying the contraband to the hostel.

They were taken into custody this morning after their involvement came to light through statements given by students previously arrested in the case, and their arrest was also recorded following a detailed interrogation, police said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far, according to the police.

Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P V Baby said these two persons had provided some information regarding the ganja seized. However, he added that the police would confirm their findings only after gathering supporting evidence.