Vyttila army flats should be demolished within six months: Experts

KOCHI: Experts who visited the Chander Kunj army flats in Vyttila have suggested that the two problematic towers built by the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) be demolished within six months.

Representatives from three companies which carried out the demolition of apartment complexes in Maradu in 2020 – Edifice Engineering, Jet Demolition, and Vijay Steels – visited towers B and C of the Chander Kunj complex on Friday. They were accompanied by a structural engineer and deputy collector, disaster management.

According to the experts, the entire demolition process – including the clearance of debris – will take at least 10 months.

“The demolition plan will be made within two months of the evacuation of residents from the apartments. After demolition, the clearance of debris will take another two to three months. So, the total process will take at least 10 months,” said structural engineer Anil Joseph.

Pointing out that the two 26-storied buildings are in a highly deplorable state, the experts said they should be demolished as soon as possible to ensure the safety of residents.

Among the major concerns raised regarding the demolition are the possibility of damage to tower A within the complex and the Vyttila-Tripunithura metro line passing in close proximity to the two towers. “The demolition and allied activities can be carried out without causing any harm to the two adjacent structures,” said an expert.

The structural instability of the two high-rises in Vyttila came to light in 2018, the year the apartments were handed over to the residents. The three Chander Kunj apartment project, on Silver Sand island, was undertaken by AWHO for serving and retired army personnel and their kin in 2013.

In February this year, the Kerala High Court ordered the demolition and reconstruction of towers B and C – with flats worth `70 to 80 lakh – after they were deemed unfit for habitation. AWHO will contribute `175 crore for the purpose. Subsequently, the flat owners filed a review petition in the High Court regarding a lack of clarity in the court order, which is set to be heard on Monday.

The modalities of evacuation, demolition, reconstruction, and the much-contested compensation rent amount are expected to be decided in a meeting headed by the district collector on Tuesday..