Ernakulam district health dept to intensify checks for infectious diseases

KOCHI: A meeting of the public health committee of Ernakulam district held on Thursday decided to strictly implement the Public Health Act and strengthen inspections to prevent and control the spread of infectious diseases.

Speaking at the meeting, district panchayat president Manoj Moothedan urged strict implementation of the Act and the creation of public awareness regarding hepatitis A and dengue fever.

“Cooperation of the police and food safety departments, and local bodies should be ensured to tighten the inspection of tanker lorries supplying drinking water to flats, inspection of hotels and catering units supplying food, and chlorination of drinking water,” District Collector N S K Umesh said.

The meeting assessed the increase in hepatitis A cases at industrial establishments, hostels, and flats in Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, and Eloor municipalities.

Dr Asha Devi, Ernakulam district medical officer, said that testing will be strengthened in the wake of the increasing number of malaria cases among migrant workers. “Operations of three institutions in the district have been suspended under the Act, and a case has been filed in court against two institutions,” she added.

Key decisions