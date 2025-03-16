Man held with drugs worth over Rs 2.5 lakh in Kochi

KOCHI: The police on Saturday arrested a man and seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and ganja from him at Edappally. The arrested person is Krishnakumar, 28, of Plachery in Kollam.

According to police officials, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team received a tip-off about a suspicious man in Brahmasthanam, Edappally.

The DANSAF team reached the place and approached Krishnakumar who was waiting for someone on a bike. On seeing the police officials, he tried to flee the place but the police managed to nab him. On searching his bag, the police found 121.91 grams of methamphetamine and 1.016 kgs of ganja. The seized drugs were worth over Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to police, Krishnakumar worked as a driver in Kochi. He procured methamphetamine from Bengaluru and ganja from a migrant worker.

Police have launched a probe into the origin of the narcotic substances and the list of people who procured drugs from Krishnakumar. The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.