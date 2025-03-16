Mini bypass junction elevation causing hassles for Ayyankali Road residents

KOCHI: With the elevation of the road at the intersection from Kundanoor to Pettah and Tripunithura mini bypass increased by two feet, residents living on Ayyankali Road are finding it difficult to access the main road. The issue has been raised by Poonithura Janakiya Samiti.

According to the forum, the existing highway was demolished at the Gandhi Square junction and paved with block tiles. “With this, the access from Ayyankali Road to the main road, which was previously four feet below the road level, has become as difficult as climbing a hill. Motorists have to go full throttle to climb the steep incline and this makes the possibility of vehicles veering off the road very high,” said the forum.

The samiti wants authorities to reduce the incline from the main road to Ayyankali Road in a scientific manner. It has suggested a bellmouth design.

The forum has also demanded that the free left traffic be controlled considering the threat posed by vehicles coming from Tripunithura mini bypass to vehicles and pedestrians from Ayyankali Road.

It has urged that while traffic from the mini bypass to Pettah is being controlled, traffic to Kundannoor through the free left should also be controlled.

Residents of Ayyankali Road have also demanded a zebra line to help pedestrians cross the highway. “The local, state and central departments in charge of this matter should hold discussions with elected representatives and take scientific and practical remedial measures,” the samiti said.