Two ex-students of Govt Polytechnic College in Kochi held in ganja seizure case

KOCHI: Police on Saturday arrested two former students of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, in connection with the ganja seizure case involving students at the college. The accused, Ashique and Shalik, allegedly supplied the ganja to the students. They were taken into custody from their homes in Aluva.

A total of 1.9kg of ganja was seized from the hostel room of Kulathupuzha native Akash, a student at the Government Polytechnic College during a surprise raid on Thursday night.

Additionally, 9.7g of ganja was recovered from the rooms of Adithyan, a native of Haripad and Abhiraj of Karunagapally. Abhiraj is a former SFI leader and college union general secretary.

During interrogation, Akash admitted that the ganja found in his room was supplied by Ashique and Shalik. Both were college dropouts. “Ashique and Shalik have confessed to providing ganja to Akash. They have also given the narcotic substance to other students in small quantities,” said P V Baby, assistant commissioner of police, Thrikkakara.

Police suspect the duo procured the contraband from migrant traffickers who bring ganja from West Bengal and Odisha. Investigations are under way to trace the source. The police are also looking into the involvement of other students in the case.

Akash’s roommate is a KSU leader named Adhil. “We are probing the involvement of two roommates of Akash. They were not present in the room when we carried out the raid. Till now, we could not collect any evidence against them. Once we have the evidence, they would be arraigned as accused,” Baby said.

Akash confessed that he had planned to sell the drugs to other students for Holi celebrations. Following the arrests, the three implicated students were suspended from the college, which has launched an internal probe.

Meanwhile, the incident has led to mudslinging between KSU and SFI on the campus. KSU workers allege that the police granted Abhiraj bail due to his SFI ties, while SFI alleges that KSU’s Adhil was also involved in the crime.