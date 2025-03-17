Main accused in Kalamassery ganja seizure held; cops raid more hostels

KOCHI: A 21-year-old has been apprehended in connection with the ganja seizure from the men’s hostel of the Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College, taking the total arrests to six. The police nabbed the main accused, Anuraj R, of Karunagappally in Kollam, from Kalamassery on Saturday night. He is a third-year Mechanical Engineering student.

According to the police, Anuraj had collected money to buy ganja ahead of the Holi festival. Nearly 2kg of ganja was seized in the surprise raids held at the Periyar Men’s Hostel on Thursday night. While 1.9kg of ganja was seized from the hostel room of Akash M, 21, a student of the Polytechnic and a native of Kulathupuzha, another 9.7g of cannabis was recovered from the room of Adithyan, of Haripad and Abhiraj, hailing from Karunagappally.

As per the preliminary probe, Anuraj handed over the money to two former students of the college, Ashique, 20, and Shalik K S, 21, who supplied the ganja.

“Four covers with ganja weighing 3.5kg was brought to the hostel to celebrate Holi. We could recover only two covers. The interrogation of the accused is on and attempts are being made to recover the remaining 1.5kg of ganja. Ashique and Shalik, both natives of Purayar, supplied the ganja. They both were sent out of the fourth semester of Automobile Engineering last year as they didn’t have the required attendance to attend the exams,” P V Baby, assistant commission of police, Thrikkakara, told TNIE.

The duo was arrested on Saturday. Cops suspect that they procured the contraband from migrant traffickers smuggling ganja from West Bengal and Odisha.