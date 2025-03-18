Ordination of Jacobite Church Catholicos on March 25; Lebanese President to attend

KOCHI: The Malankara metropolitan and president of the Holy Episcopal Synod Joseph Mor Gregorios, who will be elevated as the new Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, has left for Lebanon for the ordination ceremony on Monday.

The Catholicos ordination service will be held at St Mary’s Syrian Orthodox Cathedral, adjacent to the Patriarchal Palace in Achane, Lebanon, on March 25 at 4 pm.

The ordination services will be presided over by Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church. Metropolitans of Syrian Orthodox Churches and Jacobite Syrian Church, superiors and bishops of other churches will also be present.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, along with distinguished figures from Lebanon, an official delegation from the state government, representatives from the Union cabinet, and over 700 people from Kerala and abroad will participate in the services.

Before leaving for Lebanon, Mor Gregorios visited and sought the blessings of bishops interned at various Jacobite Churches. He is accompanied by Metropolitans Mathews Mor Aphrem, Kuriakose Mor Eusebius, Elias Mor Athanasius and Dr Mathews Mor Anthimos, priests, church officials, and believers.