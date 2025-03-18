Startups and innovation hub execute circular economy initiative in Kerala

KOCHI: Climate tech startup, Circularity Innovation Hub India and Kerala-based sustainability startup Green Worms have successfully executed a global and India’s first-of-its-kind mass-scale circular economy initiative.

It has integrated circularity credits, a novel 'environmental asset' with RBI’s programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

This pioneering project sets a global benchmark for merging sustainability with financial inclusion by providing end-to-end traceability and transparency in generating revenues from circularity credits and its traceable disbursement through CBDC.

Joel Michael, founder & CEO, of Circularity Global, said, "By fostering a true Circular Economy, we have successfully merged environmental impact with social good through the world’s first large-scale deployment of Programmable CBDCs."

"Circularity Credits, trading between $40-$80, have generated additional incomes of Rs 500-1,000 per month for marginalized communities, including farmers and sanitation workers. We aim to scale this to Rs 5,000 per month and positively impact one million lives within the next three years," he said.