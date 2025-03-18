Woman complains against neighbour over repeated threats, harassment

KOCHI: A Mulanthuruthy woman on Monday filed a police complaint alleging harassment and multiple threats from her neighbour, raising concerns about her safety. Omana K, a resident of Kaipattoor in Mulanthuruthy, alleged that her neighbour, Yohannan, has been threatening to sexually assault and murder her and her daughter for some time.

According to the complaint, Yohannan forcefully entered Omana’s residence on Sunday evening and tried to physically assault them. The family immediately contacted the police, who reached the spot and removed him from the premises. However, later that night, Yohannan trespassed their house again and damaged their car.

The complainant further noted that they had previously filed a complaint on October 16, 2024, expressing constant fear for their safety. Following this, the police summoned both parties, including the suspect, for an inquiry. However, the woman expressed disappointment, stating that despite a formal complaint from a member of the SC/ST community, there has been no significant progress in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Mulanthuruthy SHO Manesh K P denied any inaction by the police. “Upon receiving the first complaint, we immediately summoned the suspect and issued a strict warning. Now, we will record the complainant’s statement and take appropriate action,” he said.

Detailing the preliminary investigation, Manesh noted that both parties have been neighbours engaged in a long-standing verbal dispute.