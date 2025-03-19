Ambitious road projects remaining on paper ‘squeezing’ Kochi's Tripunithura

KOCHI: While Tripunithura ranks among the most densely populated towns, the capital of the erstwhile Cochin Kingdom has witnessed few road infrastructure projects to boast of. Which explains the severe congestion in the region. And it is not the dearth of projects but their non-implementation that is ‘squeezing’ the temple town.

The planned extension of the Seaport-Airport Road from Karingachira to Kundannoor, the old Tripunithura bypass project, the Mamala-Chitrapuzha Bund Road, and the SN Junction-Poothotta four-lane project are all remaining on paper.

While the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) is set to implement the second phase of the Seaport-Airport Road project, involving a 14.3km stretch from HMT Road in Kalamassery to Kochi airport, the planned extension at the other end — from Karingachira to Kundannoor — has been abandoned.

“The proposal for the extension of Seaport-Airport Road from Karingachira to the proposed Angamaly-Nettoor highway project of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not been entrusted to RBDCK,” the state-run agency said in a reply to an RTI query filed by V C Jayendran, secretary, Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations.