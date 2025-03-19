Half-price scam victims allege police mistreatment in Kochi

KOCHI: Victims of the half-price scooter scam have accused officials of the North Paravoor police station of mistreating them when they approached them with complaints, and demanded transferring the probe to the crime branch.

At a press conference in Kochi on Tuesday, the victims from North Paravoor also declared that neither they nor their families would support any political party now.

Phily S, who lost the Rs 60,000 she had paid to Janaseva Samithy Trust, an organisation that collected funds for prime accused Anandhu Krishnan, was among those who lambasted the police, alleging that the cops were treating them like offenders instead of victims.

“They blame us for falling into the trap, yet they have taken no action against the trust which collected over Rs 120 crore from more than 2,000 people, mostly women. We were drawn in by the schemes promoted at events inaugurated by cops, politicians and religious figures. Still, no action has been taken,” alleged Phily.