‘Metro Connect’ services on HC circular route from Wednesday in Kochi

KOCHI: With the newly-introduced ‘Metro Connect’ services evoking a good response, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is set to deploy the fully air-conditioned e-feeder buses on the High Court-MG Road circular route from Wednesday.

“Three AC e-feeder buses will be deployed on the route that starts from High Court Water Metro station and proceeds via Pharmacy Junction, MG Road, Maharajas, General Hospital, and Menaka to reach back to High Court Junction. We’ll also start the services on the Kadavanthra-K P Vallon Road circular route soon,” said a KMRL official.

The first bus will start service on the route at 7.45 am and will be available till 8 pm at an interval of 10 minutes. The ticket rate will be Rs 20 for five kms. The buses will stop at High Court, M G Road Metro Station, Maharajas Metro station, General Hospital, Jetty, and Menaka.

KMRL introduced the 33-seater electric buses on January 15, deploying them on the Aluva-Airport, Kalamassery-Medical College, Kalamassery-CUSAT, Kalamassery-Infopark and the Kakkanad Water Metro Terminal-Infopark-Collectorate routes.