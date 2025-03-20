‘Searching for a groom’ - the new shorthand for financial trap

However, this was all part of an elaborate financial fraud and the so-called ‘Sruthy’ was a man posing as a woman. With a promise of marriage, he intended to loot unsuspecting victims on the matrimonial site and Rajeev was his latest prey.

Detailing the modus operandi of the fraud scheme, Sunil Thomas, the former Station House Officer (SHO) of Njarakkal police station who was part of the investigation, says, “After establishing trust, the fraudster posing as a woman painted an enticing picture of a luxurious future life filled with financial security. To convince the victim, the fraudster claimed that crypto trading was an easy and highly profitable way to make money.”

The moment that the victim heeded this advice, he fell into an elaborate financial trap, the officer says. Soon, the victim was forced to download KuCoin and DuneCoin apps and was instructed to invest in cryptocurrency via the KuCoin app. A sum of Rs 7,44,000 was transferred from the Federal bank account between October 2023 and February 2024. Later, the fraudster prompted him to deposit it in the DuneCoin trading app for higher returns.

However, the deception did not stop there. Using fake customer service interactions, the fraudster swindled an additional Rs 32,93,306 from the victim between October 6, 2023, and February 2024, systematically draining his savings.