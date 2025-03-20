Summer camp at Regional Sports Centre in Kochi

KOCHI: The Regional Sports Centre in Kadavanthra is organising a summer camp from April 1 wherein training will be given in 28 sports disciplines by experienced coaches. Talented children will be identified during the camp and will be absorbed into the Centre’s round-the-year sports and games academies to further train them and help them become national and international champions in their respective sports.

The 28 sports disciplines are aerobics/zumba, badminton, basketball, billiards and snooker, boxing, carroms, chess, cricket, fencing, football, golf, gymnastics, kalari, karate, kick boxing, kung fu, krav maga, rifle shooting, rock climbing, scuba diving, skating, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, wrestling and yoga.

The highlight of the camp is that the AC Milan Football Academy will be providing football training. In addition, there will be 8 other workshops — sporty beans (miniature sports for kids), dance workshop, personality development, handwriting improvement, fireless cooking, STEM robotics, art classes and sculpture making.

Registration for the summer camp has commenced and children will be admitted on a first-come-first-serve basis. The camp will conclude on May 31 with RSC’s annual day celebrations. More than 2,800 children attended the camp last year.

In addition, a limited number of Family Life memberships will also be available for grabs from the Centre.