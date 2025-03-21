Man gets life term for friend’s murder at Maradu in Kochi

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced a 37-year-old to life imprisonment in a 2019 murder case at Maradu in Kochi.

Johnson Xavier of Nettoor, convicted of the murder of his close friend Anil, 35, of Eroor, was also ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh as fine. The murder took place on February 3, 2019, at the rented house where Anil stayed.

Johnson had been staying at Anil’s house for around five days for the post-funeral rituals of Anil’s brother.

On the day of the incident, Johnson and Anil had an argument under the influence of alcohol. Johnson left the house only to return later at night and attack Anil, leading to his death. Johnson too suffered injuries in the fight.

Realising he would get caught, Johnson did not go to a hospital and instead fled to Bengaluru via Thrissur. A police investigation team later tracked him down and arrested him from Bengaluru.