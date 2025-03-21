Woman’s partner held for molesting her daughters in

KOCHI: The Kuruppampady police on Thursday arrested a woman’s live-in partner for sexually assaulting her two minor daughters in Thuruthy. Dhanesh, 38, of Ayyampuzha has been booked for rape as well as for offences under the Pocso Act. He allegedly molested the girls, aged 12 and 10, for nearly three years, said Kuruppampady SHO Honey K Das.

Das said Dhanesh, a truck driver, had entered into a live-in relationship with the girls’ mother, despite having a family and children in Ayyampuzha. The accused first molested the elder girl who is now in Class 6 and later targeted the younger child who is now in Class 4. The girls’ biological father had passed away three years ago, Das said.

“The assault came to light after the elder girl disclosed it to her classmate,” Das said. An investigation found that Dhanesh had tried to lure one of the friends of the elder girl to the house allegedly to molest her.

Concerned for her friend’s safety, the girl wrote a letter to her friend detailing her own traumatic experiences, hoping to warn and protect her. However, another friend came across the letter and brought it to the attention of her mother, a teacher at the same school.

“The teaching staff promptly reported the matter to the police. Upon receiving the complaint, we immediately initiated action and took the suspect into custody,” said Das.

As of now, there is no evidence suggesting the mother’s involvement in the offence, he said, adding, “However, we are thoroughly investigating this angle too.”