Questions over food & water quality as Ernakulam district sees spurt in hepatitis A cases

KOCHI: In an alarming sign, Ernakulam district has reported 129 cases of hepatitis A in the first 20 days of March, raising concerns about the quality of food and water. The number of cases has been particularly high in Thrikkakara and Kalamassery municipalities, and Karumalloor panchayat. In February, the district saw 157 cases.

The situation is under control, said Sabitha Nazer, president of Karumalloor panchayat. “We carried out inspections to ensure water quality. There are around 15 active cases in wards nine and ten. No new cases have been reported in the past few days,” she said, adding that officials are identifying the source of the spread and chlorination activities have been adopted to tackle the situation.

Following the rise in cases, the district health department has convened a meeting to strengthen the Public Health Act and prevent the spread of the disease. Radhamani Pillai, chairperson of Thrikkakara municipality, said that the local body has taken action focused on juice shops and eateries in the area. “The poor quality of food and water has caused the spread. We have been carrying out inspections of eateries to ensure the quality of food served,” she said.

To prevent hepatitis A, we basically need to ensure the water sources are safe, said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the Indian Medical Association’s research cell.

“We have several drinking water sources, including wells, tanker lorries, Kerala Water Authority supply, bottled water, etc. We should ensure that each one of these water sources is safe.

Also, residents associations and authorities should take initiative to regularly test the coliform count in the water,” he said, adding that chlorination activities should be carried out by local bodies based on test results. A major hepatitis A outbreak was reported in Vengoor panchayat of Ernakulam last April, claiming four lives and affecting more than 250 people.

Dr Rajeev added that medical treatment should be sought immediately if symptoms appear. “If a person develops symptoms of the disease, such as jaundice, nausea and vomiting, they should consult a doctor early and start proper treatmentmeasures. This can prevent complications,” he said.