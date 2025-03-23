Kochi police arrest mother of two minor girls in Pocso case

KOCHI: The police have arrested the mother of two minor girls who were sexually harassed by her live-in partner at Kuruppampady. A police official said the mother was arrested after investigation revealed that she was aware of the abuse but did not take any action to stop it.

Earlier, police had arrested Dhanesh, 38, a native of Ayyampuzha, who sexually harassed the victims. Following the death of the victims’ father three years ago, Dhanesh entered into a relationship with their mother. A taxi driver, Dhanesh was already married and had a child in Ayyampuzha.

"In the confidential statement given by victims before the magistrate, they disclosed the role of their mother. Dhanesh visited their house on weekends. He consumed liquor in front of the children. He also made the victims drink liquor forcibly," an officer said.

"These atrocities happened in front of their mother at their house. But she never objected to it. The mother also knew that Dhanesh was sexually harassing her children. However, the mother depended on Dhanesh to run their house,” they added.