Massive blaze destroys hardware shop on Kochi's Kathrikadavu Road

KOCHI: A massive fire broke out at a hardware shop functioning on Kathrikadavu Road on Saturday.
The shop, owned by Siyad, a resident of Kaloor, reportedly suffered losses of approximately Rs 5 lakh as the fire destroyed a large quantity of goods. The incident occurred around 5 pm amid rain in the city.
“The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was triggered by a short circuit inside the shop. The presence of highly flammable materials, such as paints and thinners, contributed to the severity of the damage,” said a fire and rescue officer with Gandhinagar fire station.
“We were alerted by residents who heard a loud explosion. Upon arrival, the fire had spread to a nearby gold loan shop. Firefighting teams from Gandhinagar, Club Road, and Thrikkakara fire stations worked tirelessly for hours to bring the blaze under control,” he said.
“There was a serious safety concern as a women’s hostel operated on the upper floor of the shop. Fortunately, all the residents managed to escape before the fire engulfed the building,” he added.
The firefighting operation was led by Ernakulam district fire officer K Harikumar, with five fire units working together to douse the flames.