Massive blaze destroys hardware shop on Kochi's Kathrikadavu Road

KOCHI: A massive fire broke out at a hardware shop functioning on Kathrikadavu Road on Saturday.

The shop, owned by Siyad, a resident of Kaloor, reportedly suffered losses of approximately Rs 5 lakh as the fire destroyed a large quantity of goods. The incident occurred around 5 pm amid rain in the city.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was triggered by a short circuit inside the shop. The presence of highly flammable materials, such as paints and thinners, contributed to the severity of the damage,” said a fire and rescue officer with Gandhinagar fire station.