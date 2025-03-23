Mullassery canal revival project delay leaves residents anxious

KOCHI: People living along the banks of the Mullassery canal are increasingly frustrated as authorities continue to delay deepening and widening work under Operation Breakthrough. Despite a High Court order in February mandating completion of the project by monsoon this year, the pace of work remains sluggish. Now, with monsoon looming, residents in areas around MG Road, Karikkamuri, Chinmayananda Road, and the north-south corridor are bracing for the worst.

“Every monsoon since 2019 has seen the entire locality getting flooded. Knee-deep water enters my house every time. The roads get waterlogged. The project was received with great anticipation by residents, but we continue to be blindsided by authorities. People are now concerned about the future of the project,” said T Ravindran, member of the executive committee of the Karikkamuri residents association.

“Along several stretches, sand bags and boulders used for construction hinder the flow of the canal. This must be cleared before the monsoon to prevent serious flooding,” he stressed.

“The project, which has been at a standstill, is causing great difficulties for vendors, residents, and other people along its banks. Business has been bad for vendors and nobody rents property in the area,” according to former councillor K V P Krishnakumar.