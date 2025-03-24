Case filed over burglary bid, harassment in hostels in Kakkanad

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara police registered a case against an unidentified person in connection with an alleged burglary attempt and harassment of women in hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations in Kakkanad on Sunday.

The case was filed following a complaint from the residents of a private PG. “Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect is a migrant labourer who may be residing nearby and is familiar with the surroundings,” said Nithin, a police officer with the Thrikkakara police station.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 3 am on Sunday. Doors and grills of rooms are not properly locked as working women in the PG are employed in various shifts. Taking advantage of this, the suspect allegedly entered a woman’s room and attempted to assault her by inappropriately touching her in the darkness. When she cried out for help, the suspect fled.

“The suspect was seen wearing masks and caps, and similar appearances were captured in CCTV footage,” Nithin said. He also said that similar incidents had been reported in two other women’s PGs in the area.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. Further details will emerge after a thorough inquiry.