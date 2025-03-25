How about a night in Mammukka’s suite?

KOCHI: At least once, many of us have found ourselves glancing towards a particular house while driving along KC Joseph Road, Panampilly Nagar, trying to spot that one landmark. Yes, it’s the house of actor Mammootty — an iconic attraction.

This residence embodies his vision of creating a living space, combining “the conveniences of the city with the verdant lushness of rural life”. As Mammootty once said, “I always try to create a village for myself within the city.”

The house, where some of the most cherished moments of his life unfolded between 2008 and 2020, is now open to those eager to step into the home of the superstar.

After the actor and his family relocated to a new residence in Kochi, their home in Panampilly Nagar is now available for fans and tourists as a ‘staycation villa’.

For 12 years, this house was Mammootty’s sanctuary – the first home he settled into after moving from Chennai. It also saw the rise of his son, Dulquer Salmaan, into stardom. Fans of both ‘Ikka’ and ‘Kunjikka’ can now step inside and explore the space that holds so many memories.