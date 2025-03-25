How about a night in Mammukka’s suite?

KOCHI: At least once, many of us have found ourselves glancing towards a particular house while driving along KC Joseph Road, Panampilly Nagar, trying to spot that one landmark. Yes, it’s the house of actor Mammootty — an iconic attraction.
This residence embodies his vision of creating a living space, combining “the conveniences of the city with the verdant lushness of rural life”. As Mammootty once said, “I always try to create a village for myself within the city.”
The house, where some of the most cherished moments of his life unfolded between 2008 and 2020, is now open to those eager to step into the home of the superstar.
After the actor and his family relocated to a new residence in Kochi, their home in Panampilly Nagar is now available for fans and tourists as a ‘staycation villa’.
For 12 years, this house was Mammootty’s sanctuary – the first home he settled into after moving from Chennai. It also saw the rise of his son, Dulquer Salmaan, into stardom. Fans of both ‘Ikka’ and ‘Kunjikka’ can now step inside and explore the space that holds so many memories.
The property is now managed by VKation Experiences, a group known for curating luxury stays across south India. Bookings have begun, and the villa will be open to guests starting from April 2.
“It’s truly an experience in itself. It’s a four-bedroom villa that can accommodate up to eight people. However, the property will be allocated to just one family or one group at a time,” says a representative from VKation Experiences.
“We have been receiving numerous inquiries from both Kerala and abroad. Most guests book for just one night, while some have made reservations for up to four nights. We also get frequent calls asking if there’s an opportunity to meet the actor in person. Unfortunately, that’s not part of the experience.”
Slight refurbishments have been made to the house. Each room has a unique name, such as ‘Surumi’s Space’, ‘Dulquer’s Abode,’ and, of course, the ‘Mammootty Suite’.
The property also features a mini-theatre that can accommodate 15 people, and a dedicated room showcasing the many awards and recognitions the actor has received over the years.
The villa is priced at Rs 75,000 for a night. For more details, contact 9778465700 or 9778455700.