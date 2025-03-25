The fascinating origins of Kochi's Ente Monte Road in Koonamthai

Located behind the Pathadipalam Metro Station in Koonamthai is a small bylane whose name has sparked curiosity in passersby for years. Ente Monte Road, a Malayalam phrase which translates to ‘My Son’s Road’.

As to how the bylane got its name, there are several theories.

Jayakumar K P, a longtime resident and the first secretary of the residents’ association of C P Nagar, which envelops the road, says, “Towards the end of the street, there were several houses where the residents had sons. When these boys were young and went missing from sight, their parents would often ask, ‘Have you seen my son? This simple habit eventually gave the bylane its name and made it easily recognisable.”

Majeed Kutty, another longtime resident of the area, concurs. “Later, the local administrations made the name official. That was some years ago and now, those very boys are in their 50s,” he says.

Another theory stems from an incident of youthful mischief. “There used to be a club called Dalia Club, and all the boys here were part of it. During evenings, they used to gather at a street corner, which they made their own by painting the name, ‘Ente Monte Road’. But their local rivals erased it with turpentine. Unfettered, they kept at it, painting the name over and over, and eventually it became a permanent identity of the area,” says Bindu Manoharan, a resident and corporation councillor.