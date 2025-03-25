The fascinating origins of Kochi's Ente Monte Road in Koonamthai

Located behind the Pathadipalam Metro Station in Koonamthai is a small bylane whose name has sparked curiosity in passersby for years. Ente Monte Road, a Malayalam phrase which translates to ‘My Son’s Road’.
As to how the bylane got its name, there are several theories.
Jayakumar K P, a longtime resident and the first secretary of the residents’ association of C P Nagar, which envelops the road, says, “Towards the end of the street, there were several houses where the residents had sons. When these boys were young and went missing from sight, their parents would often ask, ‘Have you seen my son? This simple habit eventually gave the bylane its name and made it easily recognisable.”
Majeed Kutty, another longtime resident of the area, concurs. “Later, the local administrations made the name official. That was some years ago and now, those very boys are in their 50s,” he says.
Another theory stems from an incident of youthful mischief. “There used to be a club called Dalia Club, and all the boys here were part of it. During evenings, they used to gather at a street corner, which they made their own by painting the name, ‘Ente Monte Road’. But their local rivals erased it with turpentine. Unfettered, they kept at it, painting the name over and over, and eventually it became a permanent identity of the area,” says Bindu Manoharan, a resident and corporation councillor.
Jayakumar, now in his 50s, remembers the Dalia Club well. “All the boys here were part of it,” he says.
“We never imagined the name would stick. Thanks to it, my wife’s family was able to find their way to my place during the wedding,” he adds.
Salahudheen Hameed, another resident, remembers that it was his father, Hameed C K, who painted the name ‘Ente Monte Road’ first. “Initially, it was written using brick marks and leaves at the beginning of the lane. However, when the writing was removed by our rivals, one of my father’s stubborn friends rewrote it using paint,” he says.
Many locals, especially the elders, believe this story to be true.
The other theory seemingly originated during an altercation between a tenant couple who lived on the lane. After a heated argument, the husband allegedly threw his wife and son out of the house. As the gathered crowd watched, he demanded that they leave the lane. In response, the wife said that the road belonged to her and her son as well.
“The lady firmly declared, ‘This road also belongs to my son — he paid for it’. This statement stuck and, over time, the road became known as ‘Ente Monte Road,” says Bindu, another resident.
Jiya Johnson, a local resident, recalls hearing this version from elders here. Though the true origin remains uncertain, the name has been embraced by locals and officially recognised by the Kalamassery municipality.
According to a municipal official, the name was approved over two decades ago by the then administration.
“The road belongs to the people and they have the right to decide its name. If the citizens have already chosen a name, why should the government change it? This is precisely why the municipality decided to uphold the existing name,” says V H Azad, a local councillor.
Today, Ente Monte Road is home to tenants and newcomers who have moved in for work and education. There are many stories associated with the origin of the name. While the true story may never be fully confirmed, the name remains a charming testament to the history and folklore of the area.