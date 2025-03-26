Addicts find new high in chemical drugs; Kerala sees alarming rise in trafficking

KOCHI: A visitor to a medical shop near Edappally carried a highly recommended prescription issued by a psychiatrist practising in the same locality. The pharmacist, however, grew suspicious after noticing that the prescription included sleeping pills thrice a day, instead of the usual once at night.

The handwriting of the medical practitioner raised additional doubts. To verify its authenticity, the pharmacist contacted the psychiatrist concerned, which confirmed that the prescription was forged. The shop owner promptly alerted the police.

The incident highlights the alarming rise in the use and illegal supply of chemical drugs including hypnotic substances despite efforts by the authorities to curb drug abuse and narcotics trafficking. On other hand, the use of sedative medicines such as nitrazepam, clonazepam, ecstasy pills, and promethezime hydrochloride injections as narcotics is creating headache to the police and excise departments.

The low cost and eye-popping profit margins, of up to 300%, have made trafficking these drugs an attractive and lucrative trade.