Addicts find new high in chemical drugs; Kerala sees alarming rise in trafficking

KOCHI: A visitor to a medical shop near Edappally carried a highly recommended prescription issued by a psychiatrist practising in the same locality. The pharmacist, however, grew suspicious after noticing that the prescription included sleeping pills thrice a day, instead of the usual once at night.
The handwriting of the medical practitioner raised additional doubts. To verify its authenticity, the pharmacist contacted the psychiatrist concerned, which confirmed that the prescription was forged. The shop owner promptly alerted the police.
The incident highlights the alarming rise in the use and illegal supply of chemical drugs including hypnotic substances despite efforts by the authorities to curb drug abuse and narcotics trafficking. On other hand, the use of sedative medicines such as nitrazepam, clonazepam, ecstasy pills, and promethezime hydrochloride injections as narcotics is creating headache to the police and excise departments.
The low cost and eye-popping profit margins, of up to 300%, have made trafficking these drugs an attractive and lucrative trade.
“People primarily lean to chemical drugs to achieve a stronger intoxication, enhance the effects of other drugs, or facilitate drug trafficking,” said Dr Benzir Hussain, a consultant psychiatrist at Futureace Hospital and the treasurer of Indian Medical Association (IMA)’s Kochi unit.
Offenders often obtain outpatient (OP) tickets from hospitals or clinics, but never actually consult the doctor, he noted. Instead, they use these tickets to forge prescriptions by creating fake seals, medical council registration numbers, or national registration numbers.
“In most cases, they fail to obtain the medicines, as only a limited number of medical shops hold special licences for such drugs and many pharmacists are familiar with the handwriting of the respective medical practitioners. As a result, a significant portion of these psychiatric drugs are sourced from outside Kerala,” Dr Benzir explained.
The use of any medicines beyond the prescribed dosage is considered sedative and falls under the category of chemical drugs, said Kochi City Police Assistant Commissioner (Narcotics Cell) K A Abdul Salam.
“We are actively combating all forms of drug abuse and trafficking through routine inspections, special drives, and targeted operations. However, beyond seizures and arrests, our authority is limited in conducting raids on medical stores and stockists. The drug control department has the necessary provisions and powers to take action in such cases,” he said.
Echoing similar concerns, Ernakulam Assistant Excise Commissioner Suresh M said: “The growing trend of purchasing narcotic substances and chemical drugs online, often delivered via couriers and parcels, is also raising serious concerns.”
He said parties and social gatherings are increasingly becoming hubs for drug consumption, replacing alcohol use.
Chemical drug seizure in city(2024)
Nitrazepam tab: 563 Nos
Ecstasy pills: 4.17 grams
MDMA pills (stimulant): 2 Nos
Buprenorphine injection ampoule: 13 Nos
Diazepam injection ampoule: 18 Nos
Promethazine hydrochloride injection ampule: 6 Nos
Chemical drug seizure in city (till March 13)
Nitrazepam tab: 19 Nos