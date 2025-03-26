Akash is kingpin in polytechnic college ganja case in Kochi, say police

KOCHI: Akash M of Kollam, the first accused in a case related to the seizure of ganja from the men’s hostel of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, was the ‘kingpin’ in selling narcotic substances among students. The other accused collected money from students for drug trafficking.

According to the probe report, Akash had been actively involved in selling ganja at the Government Polytechnic College and other educational institutions for the past year.

The police made this revelation before the High Court while opposing his bail plea. Considering these, the court declined the bail plea.

Shalik K S, Muhammed Ashique M A, Anuraj R, Sohail Shaik and Achinta Mandal are the other accused.

Senior public prosecutor C S Hrithwik submitted that ganja was seized from the room of Akash. If bail was granted to the accused, he will influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence.

Akash’s counsel submitted that he had been falsely implicated in the case only for the reason that the room G-11 had been allotted to him. His roommate Adil Nisan K H was not arrested, stated the bail plea.

The petitioner submitted that he is a final year student with upcoming semester exams, and the principal of the college had permitted him to appear for the exam.