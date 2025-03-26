Elderly of Kerals's Nedumpuram take ‘Sneha Vazhi’ to experience Metro ride, sail

KOCHI: It was a memorable day out for a group of senior citizens, mostly women, from far-off Nedumpuram grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta district, who travelled all the way to Kochi to experience the modern transportation systems in the city. A majority of them, including widows, were experiencing a Kochi Metro ride and sailing in the Water Metro for the first time.

Thanks to ‘Sneha Vazhi’, the first-of-its-kind tour programme for senior citizens for which the small grama panchayat has tied up with the Budget Tourism Cell of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

A total of 60 senior citizens, including panchayat president T Prasanna Kumari, vice-president Sylesh Mangattu and 78-year-old Pappi Kochukunje, the eldest of them all, were part of the free one-day tour arranged by the panchayat.

“This is the first time a panchayat has tied up with the KSRTC to provide free ride to Kochi and experience the Kochi Metro and Water Metro. We started the Kochi visit, though, from the Hill Palace Museum. We had a good homely lunch from the corporation’s Janakeeya Hotel ‘Samridhi’.

After visiting the historic destinations of Mattancherry and Fort Kochi, we had dinner from the Indian Coffee House, before heading back to our village,” Prasanna Kumari told TNIE.

The tour was part of an ICDS project approved to enhance the mental health of senior citizens. “Since it’s the government fund, we tried to avail of the services of public sector enterprises. This can be a role model for other panchayats to follow. Though I have visited Kochi before, it’s my first metro ride. None of us had travelled in a Water Metro so far,” she added.