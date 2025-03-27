Ernakulam district panchayat budget: Onus on infrastructure development, welfare measures

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district panchayat budget for financial year 2025–26 comes with a slew of projects prioritising infrastructure development, elderly care, and the welfare of the differently abled, with the aim of promoting public safety and welfare.

The budget that expects a revenue of Rs 149.81 crore and an expenditure of Rs 148.35 crore, with a surplus of Rs 1.45 crore, was tabled on Wednesday by district panchayat vice-president Elsie George. The document also highlights projects to promote agriculture, art and literary fests, and to address issues related to climate change.

According to district panchayat president Manoj Muthedan, health, education, women’s empowerment, tourism, and food safety are important areas covered by the budget. “The number of elderly people staying alone has been on the rise in the state. So, we are launching a home care project for the elderly. Also, we have designed projects including ‘vayoparks’, palliative care projects, geriatric clinics and wards at hospitals. Various initiatives for the differently abled, visually impaired, and transgenders have also been made to ensure the welfare of vulnerable sections in society,” Manoj told TNIE. The district panchayat has also prioritised initiatives against drug abuse, a major challenge students and youngsters face, he said.

As several areas have been struggling with tidal flooding, the budget has also allocated Rs 2 crore to build ring bund roads in the affected panchayats.

Manoj said that more than 10% of the budget has been allocated for housing projects.

“The district has been implementing the Kerala government’s housing project efficiently for the past few years. The aim is to ensure houses for the homeless in the district. For the better implementation of the Life housing project, we have allocated Rs 17 crore,” he said.