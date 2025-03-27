How a Kerala police covert op busted fake Aadhaar racket

There is nothing unusual about customers swarming small-scale mobile phone shops near busy transportation hubs. So thought the police officers patrolling the Perumbavoor private bus stand area.

They, however, noted that these shops, located at a complex nearby, were offering printing and photocopying services. Migrant workers would make a beeline to these shops throughout the day and night.

Initially, the police dismissed the buzz of activity as a result of the convenient services and accessibility these shops provided, particularly those operated by the migrants.

However, as the heavy footfall became a regular sight, officers grew suspicious. They initiated an “unofficial” surveillance operation, closely monitoring these shops.