Kochi

Migrant worker held with 9 kg ganja in Perumbavoor

The arrest came after a college student, Rabeen’s customer, disclosed details about the supplier.
Operating under the alias ‘Robin Bhai’, Rabeen allegedly sold ganja in small packets for Rs 500 each.
Operating under the alias ‘Robin Bhai’, Rabeen allegedly sold ganja in small packets for Rs 500 each. (Representative image)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: In a major narcotics bust under Operation Clean Perumbavoor, the Ernakulam Rural police on Wednesday arrested a migrant worker with 9 kg of ganja intended for distribution among college students, residents and migrant workers.

Rabeen Mandal, 24, of Raipur in Murshidabad, West Bengal, was apprehended by a team led by Perumbavoor ASP Shakthi Singh Arya. The arrest came after a college student, Rabeen’s customer, disclosed details about the supplier.

“The raid was conducted in a Bengali colony, where the cannabis was found hidden in secret compartments in a room,” said an officer with the squad. Preliminary probe revealed Rabeen was a key figure in the local drug network, he said.

Operating under the alias ‘Robin Bhai’, Rabeen allegedly sold ganja in small packets for Rs 500 each. Having arrived in Kerala a year ago, he worked in Thiruvananthapuram before moving to Perumbavoor, where he lived in Bhai Colony. He worked at a hotel before shifting to drug trade.

Ganja
migrant worker

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com