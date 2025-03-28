Kochi Corporation's budget passed amid Opposition protest against ‘missing info’

KOCHI: UDF council members protested and walked out of the council hall during Thursday’s discussion on the Kochi corporation budget for the 2025–26 fiscal, alleging that details of the utilisation of CSR funds received by the civic body had not been recorded in the budget tabled on Monday. Amid protests, the corporation passed the budget.

Responding to the allegations, Mayor M Anilkumar said several projects implemented by agencies, including C-Hed and GIZ, were carried out using CSR funds.

“The RRF (resource recovery facility) plants in several divisions, the Samridhi project, Subhash Park renovation and other projects in the city have been carried out using CSR funds from several companies. The Rs 11 crore, which the opposition is mentioning, were credited to the account by BPCL. Other projects have been directly carried out by the agencies,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the corporation Antony Kureethara said though several projects in the city were implemented using CSR funds, no details were given in the budget.

“Details of the CSR funds received and utilised by the local body should be documented. We suspect the funds were diverted,” he alleged.

Announcing that the budget was passed, Anilkumar said they will implement the proposed projects on a priority basis. “We have also decided to pay contractors’ dues for the period from April to December 2023.

Before the present council’s tenure ends, the dues will be brought down to a 12-month amount. It has also been decided to request the state government to extend the Thammanam-Pullepady road development to Infopark,” he said.

BJP councillor Sudha Dileep accused Anilkumar of violating municipal laws and being undemocratic by rejecting BJP members’ request for a vote to approve the budget.

Major announcements