Over 5,700 cases registered against buses for traffic violations in Kochi

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police have registered 5,785 cases against transport buses for violating traffic rules over the past two months, according to a report submitted before the Kerala High Court on Thursday. The report was presented before the High Court bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran, which is reviewing issues related to roads and footpaths in Kochi.

As per the report submitted by the Kochi City Police Commissioner, 5,618 petty cases were registered against transport buses for various violations. Additionally, 167 suo motu cases were filed against bus drivers and operators for traffic rule violations.

The police have collected Rs 4,26,600 in fines from violators. The report also mentioned a tragic accident at Menaka Junction on March 14, where a pillion rider lost her life after being hit by a private bus. The High Court acknowledged the extensive nature of the report and appreciated the police’s efforts in enforcing traffic rules.

However, the court stressed that enforcement must be consistent and persistent to instill a sense of fear of the law among bus drivers and operators. It emphasised that reckless and negligent driving cannot be tolerated and also raised concerns about the overall traffic and parking culture in the city.

In addition to the report, the Kochi City Police have written to the Transport Commissioner, proposing a joint action plan to curb reckless driving on city roads. The court directed both the police and the transport department to collaborate on the issue and submit regular progress updates.