Dry & wry: 'Droughtscape' in Kochi's mangrove ecosystem?

A strange scene, bordering on the surreal, is unfolding at Elamkunnapuzha, a serene panchayat in Vypeen. A barren stretch of land, located opposite the LNG terminal, has been drawing a beeline of visitors over the past few days.

Social media influencers, photographers, and curious folk are flocking to the site, sharing visuals, and sparking online queries about the location.

At first glance, the area seems to mirror the drought-ravaged landscapes of Rajasthan, particularly the arid plains of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur.

Rather than question how such a phenomenon could appear in a coastal panchayat, many seem captivated by the unusual sight.

This intrigue, however, led our photographer to explore the site. He noticed the soil had caked up, with deep cracks and an uneven surface. As he went further, his legs sank into the earth, revealing that beneath the dry expanse, swamp-like patches lurked. (Visitors are advised to be cautious.)

Now, what is causing this bizarre phenomenon? Vypeen-based environmentalist Manoj I B points out that the area was once a thriving mangrove ecosystem.

“It’s sad that no one is questioning how a mangrove ecosystem, by nature marshy and waterlogged, could resemble a drought-hit area,” he shrugs. “Mangroves thrive in conditions where water is present throughout the year. The only possible explanation is the dumping of mud slurry, likely from construction sites.”