Dry & wry: 'Droughtscape' in Kochi's mangrove ecosystem?

A strange scene, bordering on the surreal, is unfolding at Elamkunnapuzha, a serene panchayat in Vypeen. A barren stretch of land, located opposite the LNG terminal, has been drawing a beeline of visitors over the past few days.
Social media influencers, photographers, and curious folk are flocking to the site, sharing visuals, and sparking online queries about the location.
At first glance, the area seems to mirror the drought-ravaged landscapes of Rajasthan, particularly the arid plains of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur.
Rather than question how such a phenomenon could appear in a coastal panchayat, many seem captivated by the unusual sight.
This intrigue, however, led our photographer to explore the site. He noticed the soil had caked up, with deep cracks and an uneven surface. As he went further, his legs sank into the earth, revealing that beneath the dry expanse, swamp-like patches lurked. (Visitors are advised to be cautious.)
Now, what is causing this bizarre phenomenon? Vypeen-based environmentalist Manoj I B points out that the area was once a thriving mangrove ecosystem.
“It’s sad that no one is questioning how a mangrove ecosystem, by nature marshy and waterlogged, could resemble a drought-hit area,” he shrugs. “Mangroves thrive in conditions where water is present throughout the year. The only possible explanation is the dumping of mud slurry, likely from construction sites.”
Manoj adds that the area was home to a 400-acre mangrove forest, many parts of which have already been damaged by the construction of the LNG terminal and the IOC plant.
“The dominant mangrove species on this land is avicennia,” he adds. “The root system of these mangroves is made up of aerial pneumatophores, or shwasana verukal, which help the plants absorb oxygen from just above the ground level, especially in marshy, salty environments. But with slurry piling up, the pneumatophores get submerged and do not get the oxygen. As a result, the plants die.”
Manoj, who is an expert in urban reforestation, believes this ecosystem may have formed naturally when the island of Vypeen emerged in 1341. “While people around the world are working to conserve mangroves, we have allowed its rampant destruction,” he rues.
Panchayat president Rasikala Priyaraj says the land, which falls under the jurisdiction of Cochin Port Authority, is classified as a special economic zone. “Mud waste, construction debris, all these are dumped here,” she concurs.
“This practice has been going on for some time now. It appears that some local parties may also be involved in this activity. We had written to the Port Authority. They initiated some efforts in the past, but nothing substantial emerged out of that.”
Rasikala says CCTV surveillance could help prevent dumping. “Our biodiversity management committee is working on a report to safeguard the ecosystem,” she says.
Manoj says the scale of the damage needs to be addressed in a detailed way. “This, after all, is about the destruction of a biodiversity hub,” he says. “The situation may improve with rainfall. But, the damage done is extensive and revival will take years. If dumping continues, things will be beyond repair.