‘Little Big Festival’ in Kochi promises to be a jolly outing for children, parents

KOCHI: The Little Big Festival, touted as Kerala’s first exclusive children’s fest, will be held on April 5 and 6 at the Sacred Heart College ground in Thevara.

Open from 2pm to 9m, the fest will feature over 40 fun-filled activities for children aged 2 to 12, including workshops and performances such as designing, skating, origami, drawing, book reading sessions, painting, talent hunting, puppetry, storytelling, carving, baking, and clay modelling.

Sana Aesha, the brain behind Little Big Festival, says the idea is to offer children a break from gadgets and encourage contemplation, curiosity, and a sense of wonder. “There will be something for every child whether they love art, movement, music, getting their hands messy, or just running wild and free,” she adds.

“We wanted to create something that feels like childhood itself — messy, joyful, chaotic, and full of wonder. Children today are growing up with so many structured activities, screens, and predictable outcomes. We wanted to give them a space where they can just be. This festival is about bringing back the wonder of childhood. And, of course, there will be activities and workshops for parents as well.”

For more details, contact: 6238552942