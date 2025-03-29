Nepali woman assaults four cops on night patrol

KOCHI: A Nepali woman assaulted four police officials while she and her companion were being taken to the police station at Kuttipara near Ayyampuzha in the early hours of Friday.

The police arrested Sanch Maya Limbu, 38, and Suman, 36, both Nepali nationals who are working at a firm in Ayyampuzha. According to the police, a patrolling team found the duo standing suspiciously by the roadside at Kuttipara at night.

When the officers approached them, the duo tried to flee on a scooter. However, the police team chased and intercepted them at an isolated area. As the officers were shifting Suman to the police vehicle, Sanch punched sub-inspector George C A in the face.

When civil police officer Arun Johnson intervened, she attacked him as well, causing him to fall to the ground, where both suspects then kicked him. Hearing the commotion, residents gathered and prevented the duo from escaping.The police managed to take both individuals into custody.