Autorickshaw driver honoured for helping cops catch thief in Aluva

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena on Saturday felicitated an auto-rickshaw driver for his brave act that helped cops nab a thief. Aluva-based auto driver Sudheer, of Uliyannoor Kunjunnikkara, was felicitated with a certificate at a function held at the district police chief’s office in Aluva.
On March 24, a person hired Sudheer’s auto-rickshaw near Seemas Junction in Aluva, asking him to transport some scrap materials to a company. The items included two air conditioning units and a motor. Sensing something suspicious, Sudheer demanded a higher fare, to which the man readily agreed. Pretending to take the items to a scrapyard in Edathala, Sudheer loaded the goods and took the man along.
However, instead of heading to the given destination, he drove directly to the police station via side roads. Upon reaching, he informed the officers about his suspicions.
During police interrogation, Suresh Kumar from Tamil Nadu confessed that the air conditioning units and the motor were stolen from Aluva. Further investigation also revealed that he had previously committed a theft at a private hospital in Aluva. Additionally, he had a criminal case registered against him at Vadakara police station.
Speaking at the event, Vaibhav said that Sudheer’s action was exemplary for society and deserved recognition. He said people should come forward to assist the police in maintaining law and order situation in the district. Sudheer is also the captain of the Aluva Scuba divers group.