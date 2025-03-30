Autorickshaw driver honoured for helping cops catch thief in Aluva

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena on Saturday felicitated an auto-rickshaw driver for his brave act that helped cops nab a thief. Aluva-based auto driver Sudheer, of Uliyannoor Kunjunnikkara, was felicitated with a certificate at a function held at the district police chief’s office in Aluva.

On March 24, a person hired Sudheer’s auto-rickshaw near Seemas Junction in Aluva, asking him to transport some scrap materials to a company. The items included two air conditioning units and a motor. Sensing something suspicious, Sudheer demanded a higher fare, to which the man readily agreed. Pretending to take the items to a scrapyard in Edathala, Sudheer loaded the goods and took the man along.

However, instead of heading to the given destination, he drove directly to the police station via side roads. Upon reaching, he informed the officers about his suspicions.