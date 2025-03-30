Kerala: Probe reveals man procured over 50 fake notes from Bangladesh

KOCHI: Police investigating the seizure of counterfeit currency notes in Perumbavoor suspect that the accused, Salim Mandal, brought a bundle of over 50 fake notes from Bangladesh. A team from the Perumbavoor police will soon travel to Murshidabad, West Bengal, for further inquiries.

The investigation began on March 21 after the police team probing a mobile phone theft on a train in Alappuzha, raided the rented house of Salim, a Bangladeshi national, in Perumbavoor. During the search, officers recovered 17 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination.

“Although the accused has not disclosed the exact number of fake notes he obtained from Bangladesh, we found a photograph on his mobile phone showing a bundle containing at least 50 counterfeit notes. Evidence suggests that Salim used these fake notes for transactions in both West Bengal and Kerala. We also suspect he had smuggled counterfeit currency from Bangladesh multiple times,” an officer said.

Despite the poor quality of notes, police are concerned about the gang that prints and distributes it in Bangladesh. Authorities have received intelligence reports about an agent in Bangladesh who allegedly supplied the counterfeit currency at half the price.

“We are coordinating with West Bengal police as part of the investigation. Additionally, we are gathering information from other law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Our team will be dispatched to West Bengal next week for further inquiries. We suspect that Salim was part of a network involved in smuggling counterfeit currency from Bangladesh,” the officer added.