KOCHI: In an eco-friendly move, the Kochi Corporation has launched the initiative Penbox at School. The distribution of pen collection and recycling box was inaugurated by Mayor M Anilkumar on Saturday at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School.

The project aims to raise awareness among students on the sensible use and disposal of pens and recycling of used pens.

The project implemented at a cost of Rs 10 lakh will be carried out in 46 government schools within the corporation limits.