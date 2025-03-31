Amid waste management issues, Fort Kochi to get Green Tourism Destination tag

KOCHI: Fort Kochi beach, one of the most visited international tourist spots in Kerala alongside Kovalam, is set to be declared a ‘Green Tourism Destination.’ However, authorities continue to grapple with the persistent issue of waste accumulation.
The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), in collaboration with the Kochi Corporation and the Cochin Heritage Society, has ramped up efforts to address garbage disposal at Fort Kochi. The local self-government department is expected to officially declare the beach a ‘Green Destination’ within the next few days.
“We’ve doubled the number of ‘Clean Destination Staff’ at Fort Kochi beach to 24. While DTPC employs 14 staff, the Cochin Heritage Society provides the remaining 10. Additionally, 40 waste bins have been placed across the beach with the help of the city corporation to curb littering and ensure proper waste disposal,” DTPC secretary Lijo Joseph told TNIE. Fort Kochi follows in the footsteps of Kuzhupilly Beach, while Cherai and Munambam beaches were officially designated Green Tourism Destinations on March 29.
“The local self-government department has completed the paperwork for Fort Kochi. Koorumala, a popular hill station in Elanji panchayat, has also been declared a Green Destination. Our goal is to promote sustainable waste management, hygiene, cleanliness, and environmental conservation at these sites. We are also working to significantly reduce the use of single-use plastics,” an official said. A mega cleaning drive, led by local MLA K J Maxy, was conducted at Fort Kochi on Sunday, resulting in the collection of 40 bags of waste, primarily sea debris.
Waste management solution
Despite Fort Kochi’s popularity, cleanliness remains a persistent issue. A significant amount of waste is washed ashore via the Vembanad Lake, exacerbating the problem. Authorities are now considering long-term measures to tackle this challenge. “A budget of `5 crore has been allocated to restore the beach to its former glory. During recent discussions with the tourism department, officials confirmed that a `3 crore project for beach restoration has been finalised. However, there is currently no mechanism to prevent waste, including plastics, from being carried in by the Vembanad Lake. I have discussed this with the mayor, who suggested a possible solution to intercept garbage before it reaches the shore. We are evaluating its implementation using the allocated funds,” Maxy said.
In addition to waste accumulation, coastal erosion is another major threat. Over the past three decades, the beach has drastically shrunk from its original 30-acre expanse.
“Land reclamation for the Vallarpadam container terminal has altered water flow patterns, accelerating coastal erosion. Relentless waves continue to wear away the shoreline. The tourism department had commissioned IIT-Madras to study the issue at a cost of `27.4 lakh, but no concrete action has been taken so far,” said former mayor K J Sohan.