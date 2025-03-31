Amid waste management issues, Fort Kochi to get Green Tourism Destination tag

KOCHI: Fort Kochi beach, one of the most visited international tourist spots in Kerala alongside Kovalam, is set to be declared a ‘Green Tourism Destination.’ However, authorities continue to grapple with the persistent issue of waste accumulation.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), in collaboration with the Kochi Corporation and the Cochin Heritage Society, has ramped up efforts to address garbage disposal at Fort Kochi. The local self-government department is expected to officially declare the beach a ‘Green Destination’ within the next few days.

“We’ve doubled the number of ‘Clean Destination Staff’ at Fort Kochi beach to 24. While DTPC employs 14 staff, the Cochin Heritage Society provides the remaining 10. Additionally, 40 waste bins have been placed across the beach with the help of the city corporation to curb littering and ensure proper waste disposal,” DTPC secretary Lijo Joseph told TNIE. Fort Kochi follows in the footsteps of Kuzhupilly Beach, while Cherai and Munambam beaches were officially designated Green Tourism Destinations on March 29.

“The local self-government department has completed the paperwork for Fort Kochi. Koorumala, a popular hill station in Elanji panchayat, has also been declared a Green Destination. Our goal is to promote sustainable waste management, hygiene, cleanliness, and environmental conservation at these sites. We are also working to significantly reduce the use of single-use plastics,” an official said. A mega cleaning drive, led by local MLA K J Maxy, was conducted at Fort Kochi on Sunday, resulting in the collection of 40 bags of waste, primarily sea debris.