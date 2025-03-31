Birds check in as Mattancherry Jain temple gets ‘300-room’ birdhouse

KOCHI: An abode for birds, which the principles of faith demanded. That was the concept behind the 30-metre-high construction on the Jain temple premises in Mattancherry.

The enormous birdhouse, intended to serve as home to 300 birds, was inaugurated at 9am on Sunday by temple trustee Manikant Khona. And by 12.30pm, a flock of birds — regulars at the feeding ground in the temple courtyard— perched on their new mega-home for the first time.

“For the past 25 years, the community here has been feeding the birds regularly. Since the birds had abandoned the small birdhouse we had earlier, we decided to build a new one that aligned with our faith, as a contribution to the community,” said Namrata Khona Samra, a representative of women’s collective JoyGivers which contributed the temple birdhouse. “Our initial idea was to build this using mud, like in the temples in the north. But as we found that it wouldn’t be suitable for the weather in Kerala, it was built in concrete,” she added.