City police register 37 drug cases in special combing operation in Kochi

KOCHI: The city police registered 37 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a special combing operation held in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A youth was apprehended from Puthukalavattom near Elamakkara with 508 g of MDMA. Muhamed Nishad, 38, of Maramuttom in Malappuram, was nabbed by a special DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force ) team led by Narcotic ACP Abdul Salam.

“The accused ran a drinking water business based in Aluva. A detailed inquiry as to the source of the drug and whether more persons are involved is progressing,” the police said.

Two Assamese natives were arrested by another police team in an inspection held in the Vyttila area, and brown sugar and ganja meant for sales seized from them.