Breaking the silence around depression: Two simple questions

She knew she was going through a phase of depression. She lost interest in everything she once enjoyed.

She felt like weeping over even minor frustrations. She lacked the energy to do anything. The work she previously loved was becoming a burden.

Friends wondered why she had been avoiding socialising and lighter moments for nearly a month. Everyone was shocked when she died by suicide.

As with every suicide, wild speculations about the reasons were aired. The focus was on work stress and deadline pressures. Nobody cared to talk about her depression. Had it been identified and given scientific attention, she might have been alive today.

Can affect anyone

I am reminded of an extraordinary case when a one-year-old was referred from a paediatric unit for evaluation. He was continuously crying and refusing feeds. He was sleepless at night.

The infant had recently been adopted by a childless couple. Abandoned by an unwed mother, he had been reared in an orphanage. He rejected the love of the adoptive parents.

The authorities at the orphanage reported that the child had been cheerful and pleasant under the care of a particular caretaker. When this lady walked in, the child immediately stopped crying and showed signs of emotional connection.

The child was going through anaclitic depression due to the sudden loss of his mother figure.

Depression is reported in children of all ages. Its prevalence increases with age. Depression during menopause and after childbirth is often missed. Depression spares no age group or gender.