Choked by waste, Thevara-Perandoor canal breaches banks; water enters several houses

KOCHI: The delay in cleaning and desilting the Thevara-Perandoor canal has triggered tidal flooding in adjoining areas in recent days. Aquatic weeds, plastic bottles and other waste have accumulated in the canal, spelling trouble for residents.

Judges Avenue, Ambedkar Nagar and Panampilly Nagar are among the areas affected. Kaloor South councillor Rajini Mani said water overflowed from the choked Thevara-Perandoor canal and entered several houses in the area.

“We are getting several complaints from the public. The issue needs to be addressed quickly. The polluted water may lead to other health issues,” Rajini said.

Earlier, cleaning activities were carried out by Kochi corporation. Now, the irrigation department is handling it under ‘Operation Breakthrough’. The 2025-26 state budget had allocated Rs 10 crore for the project.

“The irrigation department has completed the tender proceedings and the collector has arranged a meeting to review the progress of the work,” Mayor M Anilkumar said, adding that the irrigation department has been instructed to complete the desilting work before May 31.

However, T Balachandran, an activist, said since the monsoon is set to arrive in a month, the work should be completed at least before May 15.

“The recent rain, which lasted just a few hours, led to tidal flooding in many areas along the canal. If this continues, things will become miserable as monsoon arrives. The waste should be removed and shifted to Brahmapuram as soon as possible,” he said.

Rajini said the Karanakodam and other small canals in the area have also not been cleaned, due to which nearby areas experienced waterlogging within a couple of hours of rain.

Waste dumped in the canal from eateries, apartment complexes and slaughterhouses is polluting the canal, Balachandran said. “There are pipe connections from these establishments to the canal. It obstructs water flow. The canal is polluted. Such actions from the public should also be prevented to resolve the issue permanently,” he said.

Thevara-Perandoor Canal