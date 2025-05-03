Four Assam natives arrested with 126 g of heroin

KOCHI: In a major drug bust, the police on Friday arrested four Assam natives and seized 126 g of heroin from their possession at Chembaraki near Perumbavoor. The arrested are Sakur Ali, 35, Sabir Hussain, 32, Ramij Raja, 45, and Saddam Hussain, 38 — all residents of Nagaon district in Assam.

Following a tip-off received by District Police Chief M Hemalatha, the police initiated a vehicle check on the Aluva–Pothassery Road. At Chembaraki, the police intercepted an autorickshaw.

The driver told officers that the four had hired the vehicle from Aluva to travel to Pothassery. However, the passengers reportedly behaved suspiciously during questioning.

Upon checking their belongings, the police discovered multiple soap boxes in their possession. A closer inspection revealed that heroin was concealed inside. In total, 10 soap boxes containing 126 g of heroin were seized from the group.

The suspects were taken to the Thadiyattaparamba police station, where a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to procuring the heroin from Assam, charging Rs 30,000 per box. They were travelling to Pothassery to sell it to migrant workers in the area at a price of Rs 70,000 per box.

They were later produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.