Warnings fail, malpractices thrive: Kochi corporation struggles to check corruption

KOCHI: A series of corruption cases registered against its officials despite multiple warnings of stringent action has put the Kochi corporation in an embarrassing position.

With the arrest of Swapna, a building officer at the corporation’s Vyttila zonal office, on Wednesday, the number of officials arrested in bribery cases has risen to five since December 2024.

Though Mayor M Anilkumar ordered an investigation into several cases a few months ago, the civic body is witnessing a rise in the number of complaints received and cases filed against officials.

Discussing the matter in the council meeting on Friday, Vyttila councillor Sunitha Dixon said several officials were involved in corruption cases at the zonal office.

“We have received around 298 complaints in the past four years against the corporation officials. However, action has been taken only in nine or 10 cases. The complaints should be investigated further and action taken against officials to prevent malpractice,” she said.

The authorities, meanwhile, suspended Swapna amid the investigation by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). “We discussed the issue with the directorate. The additional secretary will be assigned to ensure there are no pending files,” said Anilkumar.

On Sunitha’s complaint, Adarsh Chandran, a revenue officer at the Vyttila zonal office, was suspended last December for demanding bribe. “Many files are pending. The town planning committee should ensure those are cleared on time. Action should be taken against officers who sit on files for a long time,” Sunitha said.

In December, Anilkumar ordered an investigation into claims of building rule violations in four projects and bribery charges against corporation officials. Three officials of the Palluruthy health circle were arrested by the VACB for accepting bribe the same month.