Akshara, liver donor to her father, writes ‘second’ exam

KOCHI: It was during Akshara’s exam preparations that her father was diagnosed with liver-related ailments. She is a final-year postgraduate student in Forensic Science at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Institute of Forensic Science & Criminology in Uttar Pradesh. Kodungallur resident Ajithan, her father, was initially treated at a hospital near their house and was later shifted to the gastroenterology department of Lisie Hospital.

After detailed tests, doctors recommended a liver transplant. He was diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage. In such cases, surgery is ideally done after three months. Also, since Akshara’s exams were nearing, Ajithan decided to delay the transplant.

During his hospital stay, his condition became extremely critical, and with the risk of another brain haemorrhage, urgent surgery became necessary. Akshara stepped forward to donate a part of her liver.

The transplant took place on April 8, and both the father and daughter were discharged. Akshara, having regained her health, wrote her exam on Friday, in Uttar Pradesh.